Kansas City Chiefs player is the first in NFL to be fined for new rule on blocking

Late in the Chiefs’ first preseason game against San Francisco on Aug. 14, the 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty took a pitch and headed for the edge of the line of scrimmage.

San Francisco offensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi had pulled on the play and was out front of Hasty.

Chiefs safety Will Parks was closing down Hasty but Kaufusi was in front of him. Parks dived down and Kaufusi was tripped up on the play. A flag was thrown and Parks was penalized for breaking a new NFL rule.

In a video the NFL released about its points of emphasis and rule changes ahead of the 2021 season, it noted this particular infraction.

“The tight end box is defined as the area 2 yards outside the normal tackle position and extends 5 yards on either side of the line of scrimmage,” the video’s narrator says. “Blocks below the waist during a scrimmage down prior to a change of position are prohibited by players of either team unless this contact occurs within this tight end box.”

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It does not apply to runners or receivers trying to make a catch.

Parks was outside the tight end box, so he was flagged for breaking this rule.

Terry McAuley, the rules analyst for “Sunday Night Football,” shared a video of the play and wrote of Parks: “Not sure what he is supposed to do.”

First call for an illegal low block. This is a foul as it is illegal for a player to block low more than 2 yds outside the tackle or more than 5 yds either side of the line of scrimmage. Audio has @timryan99 discussing the problems for the DB. Not sure what he is supposed to do. pic.twitter.com/sC4vc1tS9O — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) August 15, 2021

McAuley doesn’t seem to like the rule:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Making this illegal certainly puts the smaller defender at a tremendous disadvantage and seems to affect the precarious balance between offense and defense. — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) August 15, 2021

On Saturday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Parks had been fined $5,500 for the low block.

“The first player penalized and now fined under the NFL’s new rule regarding such plays,” Pelissero noted.

Here is how Parks reacted to that news: