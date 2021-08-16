SportsBeat KC: Two plays stood out for Chiefs’ offensive line in that preseason opener

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, middle, stands with teammates during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) AP

Offensive line performance? Check. Defensive front pressure? Check. No injuries? Check.

The Chiefs ticked those important boxes in their preseason opener at the San Francisco 49ers Saturday night. And as a bonus, they even got a late touchdown drive from reserve quarterback Shane Buechele to win the game.

On today’s episode of our daily SportsBeat KC pod, Star beat writer Sam MCDowell and columnist Vahe Gregorian break down the game, identify the standouts and recall some not-so-stellar moments. Let’s start with the offensive line: five players suited up for the Chiefs for the first time and looked solid, especially on two plays in particular.

Story links:

The Chiefs’ new offensive line can convert the boring way and that’s a compliment

Why Chiefs receiver Byron Pringle deserves a closer look in prime time

Chiefs 19, 49ers 16: What we learned Saturday night

Five players who stood out in Chiefs’ preseason opener

First report card of the (pre)season is in: Good enough in San Francisco

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER