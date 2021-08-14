First report card of (pre)season for Kansas City Chiefs: good enough in San Francisco

Chiefs linebacker Omari Cobb sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance during Saturday evening’s preseason NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif. AP

In a preseason opener that included 15 punts and some fourth-quarter drama, the Chiefs edged the San Francisco 49ers 19-16. Reserves took the majority of the snaps, probably the most they’ll get in the preseason as the starters’ repetitions increase over the next two games.

The Chiefs’ fourth-string quarterback, rookie Shane Buechele, scored the game-winner on 1-yard keeper with 1 minute, 19 seconds remaining, and the defense held the 49ers without a score on the final possession at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

Linebacker Omari Cobb came to the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent from Marshall in 2020.

He appeared in one game last season and is listed fourth on the depth chart. The Chiefs drafted a linebacker in the second round each of the last two offseasons — Willie Gay in 2020 and Mizzou’s Nick Bolton this year — making it difficult for a player like Cobb to find a lane.

But he took advantage of his opportunity Saturday with a sack and tackle for loss.

Report card

Passing offense: C

Not much to say here. Patrick Mahomes went 1 for 2 in his only series. Veteran backup Chad Henne put a nice touch on his 5-yard touchdown pass to Byron Pringle but threw slightly behind Noah Gray on a ball that ran up the rookie’s shoulder for an interception.

The most action went to Anthony Gordon and Buechele. The two are battling to be the Chiefs’ No. 3 quarterback. Buechele made nice throws to Elijah McGuire and Jody Fortson on the game-winning drive. Daurice Fountain turned in a nice game with a team-best four receptions.

Rushing offense: B

On the game’s first snap, the Chiefs ran power: Clyde Edwards-Helaire up the middle for 10 yards.

Former Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz tweeted: “That’s a nice start for the OL!”

The other big moment in the first half was Edwards-Helaire pushing for a 3-yard gain on third and 2 from the 8. Jerick McKinnon looked good running the ball and collected a pair of receptions.

How about Buechele making the right read on the 1-yard keeper for the go-ahead touchdown?

Passing defense: B

Chris Jones played more snaps at end and kicked in on third-down situations. It paid off with a sack of Trey Lance for the Chiefs’ best defensive moment of the first half.

The worst came on the next series. Lance went over the top for an 80-yard touchdown strike. The primary victim was rookie safety Devon Key, who has had an excellent training camp.

Cobb came up with a field goal-forcing sack. Armani Watts made the easiest interception he’ll ever get, playing center field on a Josh Rosen overthrow.

Safety Juan Thornhill had a bad moment, slipping to the turf and allowing a 35-yard completion. Tim Ward picked up a sack of Lance just before halftime to end a Niners drive, and his sack of Rosen ended the game.

Rushing defense: C

This game for the Niners was about getting Lance, the No. 3 overall draft pick this spring, acclimated to the NFL.

The Chiefs’ defensive front delivered a solid performance overall, so a good grade is deserved here. Ward turned in another gem, forcing a fourth-quarter fumble that was recovered by Dicaprio Bootle. The Chiefs got burned on a reverse in the fourth quarter, which started a ground-oriented go-ahead drive.

Special teams: B

Interesting that Mike Hughes was first man up to return punts and kicks. He impressed with his kickoff return, fielded in the back of the end zone and returned 40 yards.

Tommy Townsend had a punt he wished he could save for the regular-season, 66 yards and out at the Niners’ 1. He had a big leg all night, with seven boots for a 53.4-yard average.

Harrison Butker came up just short on a 62-yard field-goal attempt before halftime. He was true from 52 and 46 yards. But he missed an extra point after Buechele’s touchdown run.