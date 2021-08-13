SportsBeat KC: All eyes on Kansas City Chiefs’ new offensive line as preseason begins

How will the Chiefs’ redesigned O-line perform in 2021? The Star

Members of the Chiefs’ new offensive line have had a few months to get acquainted and acclimate. Now they get to work as a group and battle someone besides their own teammates.

The Chiefs’ 2021 preseason begins with an opener Saturday evening in San Francisco, and while there are plenty of players and positions to watch, the offensive line is the group that commands the most attention. The Chiefs are expected to start five new O-linemen after the team lost badly in the Super Bowl about 6 1/2 months go.

Three of them will be seeing their first NFL action.

In this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, former Chiefs lineman Joe Valerio shares his thoughts on the new group and what to expect. Valerio played for several playoff teams in the early 1990s.

The show kicks off with Star beat writer Sam McDowell breaking down what he’s seeing from the offensive line and other players at training camp, and some other key things to look for during Saturday’s game in the Bay Area.

Story links:

KC Chiefs players to watch in preseason opener

How much KC Chiefs starters will play in preseason opener

Bleav in Chiefs podcast with Joe Valerio, Jeff Fedotin

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER