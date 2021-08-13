Here are five under-the-radar players to watch in Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener

Don’t blink Saturday night if you’re hoping to see quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ other first-teamers play the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Those starters, Mahomes and Co., won’t play beyond the first period.

“As far as this game goes,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Thursday’s practice, “we’ll give the ones (first-string players) a quarter, twos a quarter — the second quarter — threes third quarter, fours the fourth quarter.”

Reid’s declaration isn’t a big surprise, as the preseason is an important tool for coaches’ evaluations as they hustle to set their final rosters.

The Chiefs already know what the likes of Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, defensive lineman Chris Jones and safety Tyrann Mathieu can do. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see rookie offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith pulled early: They’ve been working exclusively with the first-team offense.

Instead, Saturday night will be about the backups, especially young players hoping to make a strong and enduring impression.

Mathieu has a message for the group of defensive players projected to play a lot of snaps.

“Just play as hard as you can,” he said. “There’s no pressure at all. Like I tell them all, it’s the same game they’ve been playing since most of them were 5 years old. Go out there, have fun, understand your responsibilities, but just let it loose. Let the world know who you are.”

Here are five players to watch after the starters take to the sidelines for good.

DEVON KEY, SAFETY

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Key emerged early in training camp, earning a rotational role with the first-team defense alongside veterans Mathieu, Juan Thornhill and Daniel Sorensen.

And the undrafted rookie, who has also seen time with the second-team defense, hasn’t let up as he makes a case to crack the Chiefs’ initial 53-player roster.

“We’ve actually added on to him because we think he’s got that part of football, which is chin to the hairline,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Spagnuolo said. “What we don’t know is in the heat of the battle, so we’re going to find out a little bit of that in the game. But so far, he’s functioned pretty well, and we’re happy with that.”

Depending on how long the starters play, Key should have opportunities to prove to Spagnuolo and the Chiefs coaching staff exactly how much he can handle in live action with extended snaps.

In addition to the coaches, one of Key’s All-Pro teammates can’t wait to see him experience some playing time.

“He’s a smart kid,” Mathieu said. “He has some instincts and a good feel for the playbook. I’m pretty sure I’m more excited just to see him go out there kind of control the secondary and really just play fast.”

JODY FORTSON, TIGHT END

A new position combined with 20 pounds of added muscle has worked out well so far for Fortson, who made a position switch from wide receiver this offseason.

He’s shown in the Chiefs’ previous two summer camps that he is capable of making plays. But he has thus far fallen short of making the regular-season roster.

Fortson’s confidence, however, hasn’t wavered. He hopes his third try is a charm.

“I feel like I’ve belonged here since day one,” Fortson recently told The Star. “I feel like I should’ve been playing, but that’s not the hand that was dealt. Now it’s time to work and go out here and prove myself, like I’ve been doing every day that I’ve been out here. Put it all on tape, put it all in the games.”

Time to see what happens Saturday.

DARIUS SHEPHERD, WIDE RECEIVER

The Blue Springs High School product turned a successful tryout at the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp into an opportunity to show he belongs in the NFL.

Shepherd comes with experience, too, after two seasons spent with the Green Bay Packers. But he has his work cut out for him.

His best shot to make the Chiefs’ roster will come on special teams, where he’s competing for a return role alongside Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle.

Shepherd has made an impression on the KC coaching staff.

“The thing that I love about him, wherever you put him, he finds a way to make the play the right way,” offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “He runs very good routes, he has a little quick twitch in him, and the kid has great hands. He’s been fun to watch and he’s been fun to work with.”

DAURICE FOUNTAIN, WIDE RECEIVER

Fountain joined the Chiefs following a successful tryout during rookie minicamp, and he’s quietly impressed the casual eye ever since.

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Fountain is on the bigger end of the spectrum for wide receivers. And he has his work cut out for him: The Chiefs’ top four wideouts project to be Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle.

Figuring out the fifth (and potentially sixth) WR spots is tricky, depending on how many receivers the Chiefs elect to keep on their initial 53-player roster.

Marcus Kemp is a virtual certainty to stick, given his value on special teams, so Fountain’s competition looks to be against Gehrig Dieter, Antonio Callaway and rookie Cornell Powell, among others.

A good showing in the Chiefs’ first preseason game would only help Fountain, who entered the league in 2018 as a fifth-round pick with the Indianapolis Colts.

BOPETE KEYES, CORNERBACK

Keyes dislocated a finger during Thursday morning’s practice, and it remains to be seen whether that will keep the second-year pro out of the lineup Saturday night.

He could certainly benefit from the repetitions.

Keyes, whom the Chiefs acquired after trading back into the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, had a good week of practice, securing an interception on consecutive days.

But the competition at cornerback behind starters Charvarius Ward and L’Jarius Sneed is tough. Mike Hughes has been working mostly with the first-team defense in the nickel package, with Sneed moving inside. And the Chiefs have also been getting a good look at Rashad Fenton and Deandre Baker.

If the Chiefs keep six corners, the sixth must also be a good fit on special teams.

“If he can step it up as a corner on defense, as well as being a good gunner for us, he has a really good shot at being a player for us,” Toub said of Keyes. “So it’s going to come down to the preseason games.”

Keyes, who has worked mostly with the second and third units during training camp, is competing with Pringle and Marcus Kemp for that role of gunner.