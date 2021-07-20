The Kansas City Chiefs turn to a familiar face for pass-rush help

Sweat pours off Chiefs defensive lineman Alex Okafor during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 28-10 win in September of last season at Oakland Alameda Coliseum. rsugg@kcstar.com

The Chiefs’ search for pass-rushing help has culminated in a reunion.

Alex Okafor will return to the Chiefs on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to The Star.

Okafor, 30, spent the past two seasons in Kansas City, but he had spent this offseason looking for work.

Okafor had three sacks in 11 games last season, following five sacks in 10 games in 2019. A torn pectoral muscle cost him the final half of the 2019 season, including the Super Bowl run, before leg injuries robbed him of five games in 2020. He previously spent time with the Saints and Cardinals.

The extension of Okafor’s stay in Kansas City offers familiarity, but the edges of the Chiefs’ defensive line could still look differently than coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s first two seasons with the team. Chris Jones is moving from the interior to defensive end, a move permitted by the signing of tackle Jarran Reed.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been arrested twice this offseason, and on July 9 he was charged with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon, stemming from a March arrest. He was also arrested in an alleged gun incident in June.

The Chiefs have sought to bolster their defensive line this offseason, albeit lower on their priority list that other spots on the field. They previously hosted Melvin Ingram for a visit in the spring, but he departed without a deal. Ingram signed with Pittsburgh on a one-year deal Monday.

Okafor’s signing was first reported by the NFL Network.