Patrick Mahomes to host 3 coaching clinics through new partnership with USA Football

From hosting charitable events to donating to local school districts, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made an indelible imprint in the community with his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Now, the superstar quarterback adds a new initiative that shows his ongoing dedication to improving children’s lives.

Mahomes has partnered with USA Football, a national governing body and member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, to enhance youth football in the Kansas City metro area for the upcoming season, USA Football announced Tuesday morning.

Through the partnership, Mahomes will host three free youth football coach clinics and award grants to youth football leagues in the Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri regions this summer.

“Smart coaching can make a lasting and positive impact on kids and their sports development,” Mahomes said in a statement. “I’m happy to partner with USA Football to support healthy football practices for coaches and youth athletes across the KC region.”

Mahomes’ first coaching clinic is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. on July 27 at Homefield Olathe in Olathe, Kan. The second clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on July 31 at Webb City High School in Webb City. The final clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 7 at Park Hill High School.

The clinics will instill the principles of USA Football’s Football Development Model, which is “designed to help coaches teach athletes based on their age, the skill they are learning and game type.”

Assisting Mahomes with the coaching clinics are Webb City High coach John Roderique and retired Rockwood Summit High coach Mike Bellars. Coaches may register online at no cost for any of the three USA Football coaching clinics.

Additionally, 15 area youth leagues will earn a $2,000 operating grant. Youth football programs can complete an online grant application starting now through July 14.

“Patrick’s commitment to kids through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is immense and uncommon,” USA Football CEO and executive director Scott Hallenbeck said in a statement. “We value Patrick’s friendship and love of the game to deliver best in-class coach training and grants to help elevate youth football programs throughout Greater Kansas City.”

Mahomes established his foundation in April 2019.

The signal-caller’s inaugural gala in November 2019 raised more than $600,000 and donated $225,000 to 15 local charities. Since its creation, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation has supported numerous local youth charities and awarded grants, among other charitable endeavors.