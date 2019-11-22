For Pete's Sake
Patrick Mahomes’ foundation gives nearly a quarter million dollars to local charities
Whether he’s in his usual No. 15 jersey or a suit, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes does some amazing things.
Mahomes, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, spent Thursday night at his foundation’s gala at the Marriott Downtown Kansas City where it distributed $15,000 grants to 15 local charities.
According to the 15 and the Mahomies website, the foundation’s “signature program is called 15 FOR 15, which will support 15 youth charitable initiatives that focus on academics, science, the arts, classroom supplies, athletics, children with disabilities, after-school programs and more.”
Mahomes tweeted: “What a night for @15andMahomies thank you to the wonderful community of Kansas City for supporting me and my foundation!”
Here are scenes from the event:
According to KCTV-5, these charities that received the grants:
Special Olympics Missouri
Operation Breakthrough
St. Mark’s/United Inner-City Services
Variety KC
Children’s Mercy Hospital
Kansas City Public School Foundation
Kansas City, Kansas Public School Foundation
Boys & Girls Club of Johnson County
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
Team Little Owl
City Year
Lead to Read
Turn the Page Kansas City
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
Make a Wish Kansas City
Comments