Tyreek Hill talks Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver development, Julio Jones rumors

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill hosted a youth football camp in Wichita that attracted well over 1,000 people at Stryker Soccer Complex. The Wichita Eagle

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t the favorites to land Julio Jones, as trade rumors swirl about the Atlanta Falcons’ star wide receiver, but that hasn’t stopped the Chiefs’ top offensive weapons from imagining the possibilities.

After star tight end Travis Kelce said he was “intrigued” by the possibility of adding Jones to the Chiefs last week, Tyreek Hill said on Friday he wouldn’t mind Jones joining the the Chiefs’ wide receiver room.

“If I could play alongside Julio Jones, that would be amazing,” Hill told reporters in Wichita at Hill’s youth football camp. “I was in high school when he was doing his thing at Alabama, and I’ve been a fan ever since. How big he is, how fast he is and how dominant he is, we all know Julio is arguably the best in the game. If I’m able to play alongside Julio, I would love it.”

But if a Jones trade doesn’t materialize, Hill said he is confident in the current wide receiver group for the Chiefs.

With the loss of Sammy Watkins in free agency this offseason, the Chiefs will rely more on players such as Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Bryon Pringle. All three have impressed Hill so far this summer.

“All of those guys will be fine. Those guys are seasoned now. We’ve been to two Super Bowls, so those guys know the ropes,” Hill said. “You’ve got Kelce, myself, Clyde (Edwards-Helaire), so basically you’ve got plenty of options to take the pressure off those guys. They don’t have to come in and be an immediate threat.

“It’s going to be fun to watch those guys grow into this offense and just evolve.”

Hill has been on a regional tour with his youth football camp, and Wichita was the latest stop to draw a large crowd to see the Super Bowl champion receiver.

More than 1,000 people, many of them children from ages 6-16 enrolled in the camp, waited for more than an hour in the heat at Stryker Sports Complex on Friday afternoon just to get a glimpse of the Kansas City Chiefs star.

After a brief press conference with the media, Hill took most of the next hour to take pictures and interact with the youth campers in attendance. It’s moments like those that Hill said mean the most when he’s on the road doing these camps.

“To see this many kids out here, it means a lot to me,” said Hill, as the campers chanted “Cheetah! Cheetah! Cheetah!” in the background. “I do it for the kids. I just want to come out and give as much energy as I can. As a kid, I grew up wanting to have a moment like this. I idolized Randy Moss and guys like that, dreaming of going to their camps. So to be here in this moment is just amazing.”