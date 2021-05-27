SportsBeat KC: When it comes to Chiefs’ defense, this is point of emphasis during OTAs

The Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu talks OTAs on today’s podcast. Associated Press file photo

Last season, the Chiefs owned the best record in football, but not all phases of the game worked as well as they could have. The team finished last in the NFL in red-zone defense, surrendering touchdowns on nearly 73 percent of opponents’ drives that reached the 20-yard line.

Why is this significant in May? Safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Anthony Hitchens said lowering that percentage has been the emphasis in the early days of organized team activities, or OTAs — voluntary offseason workouts.

Also, Mathieu was asked about a tweet he deleted involving his contract. You’ll be interested in his response in this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily podcast about sports.

Story links:

