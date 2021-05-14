Players in 2021 Kansas City Chiefs draft class have received their jersey numbers

These six Chiefs jerseys likely will be available for purchase in the very near future.

On Friday, the Chiefs shared photos of the numbers each of the six players in the team’s draft class will be wearing in the 2021 season.

Here is a look at the photos and a bit of Chiefs history on each of the numbers.

LB Nick Bolton

No. 54

Last player to wear it: Damien Wilson (2019-20)

Others in Chiefs history to wear it: Tim Cofield (1986-88), Tracy Simien (1991-97), Brian Waters (2000-10)

C Creed Humphrey

No. 52

Last player to wear it: Demone Harris (2020)

Others in Chiefs history to wear it: Bud Abell (1966-68), Tom Howard (1977-83), Tracy Rodgers (1990-96)

DE Joshua Kaindoh

No. 59

Last player to wear it: Omari Cobb (2020)

Others in Chiefs history to wear it: Donnie Edwards (1996-2008), Shawn Barber (2003-05), Jovan Belcher (2009-12)

TE Noah Gray

No. 83

Last player to wear it: RIcky Seals-Jordan (2020)

Others in Chiefs history to wear it: Larry Brunson (1974-77), Stephone Paige (1983-91)

WR Cornell Powell

No. 14

Last player to wear it: Sammy Watkins (2018-20)

Others in Chiefs history to wear it: Ed Podolak (1969-77), Todd Blackledge (1983-87)

OL Trey Smith

No. 65

Last player to wear it: Danny Isidora (2020)

Others in Chiefs history to wear it: John Gilliam (1961-1967), Tom Condon (1974-84), Ryan Lilja (2010-12)

The Chiefs also shared this video of Powell and Gray trying on their helmets: