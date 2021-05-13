Kansas City Chiefs expected to sign rookies Nick Bolton, Trey Smith, sources say

Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton celebrated during the first half of a game against Georgia on Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. AP

The Chiefs open rookie minicamp Friday but spent Thursday taking care of some business involving their 2021 draft class.

The Chiefs were expected to sign linebacker Nick Bolton, the team’s second-round pick, and offensive lineman Trey Smith, a sixth-round pick, sources familiar with the situation told The Star.

Both players were expected to sign four-year contracts adhering to the rookie wage scale, which was put in place in 2011. It makes rookie signings mostly procedural in nature.

With Bolton and Smith under contract, the Chiefs would have four drafted rookies left to sign: center Creed Humphrey, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, tight end Noah Gray and wide receiver Cornell Powell.

All four are expected to sign their respective contracts soon.

All six members of the Chiefs’ draft class are also expected to participate alongside the team’s undrafted free agents and tryout invitees during a three-day minicamp that starts Friday and concludes Sunday.