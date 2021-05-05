The Kansas City Chiefs are adding a former Broncos safety to their defensive backfield

The Chiefs bypassed the chance to amplify their defensive backfield in the NFL Draft.

So they did it days afterward.

The Chiefs signed free agent safety Will Parks to a one-year contract, a source told The Star.

Parks, 26, has played for the Broncos and Eagles. The Broncos drafted him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent four full seasons in Denver before signing with the Eagles last offseason. After the Eagles waived him in December, the Broncos re-acquired him.

In all, Parks as played 72 NFL games and recorded four interceptions, 13 passes defended, two forced fumbles, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

CHIEFS KINGDOM —> LETS GET IT!!!! ITS ON FOR EVERYBODY!!! I ain’t got no rap!!!! TIME TO WORK AND WIN A CHIP!!!! pic.twitter.com/9Hd0haKcxo — William (@PhillyWill11) May 5, 2021

ESPN first reported his signing with the Chiefs.

Ahead of last week’s draft, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach mentioned the defensive secondary as a spot he might address. But their best-player-available strategy led instead to selecting a linebacker, two offensive linemen, a wide receiver, a tight end and a defensive end.

The Chiefs also signed former Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke, who was an undrafted free agent a year ago. The two additions Wednesday put their roster at the maximum 90 players.