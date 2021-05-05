SportsBeat KC: Projecting immediate-impact players from Kansas City Chiefs; draft class

Kansas City Chiefs’ second-round pick, former Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey. Associated Press file photo

It will take some time to properly evaluate the Chiefs’ draft haul. It always does. But if they can find a couple of immediate starters from the six they selected, and at least get contributions from the others, history tells us that 2021 will have been a successful draft.

Last year, the draft produced starters Clyde Edwards-Helaire and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. Two years ago, it was wide receiver Mecole Hardman and safety Juan Thornhill.

Who could it be this season?

On today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, Star beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell share their draft thoughts, break down the picks and predict the immediate-impact players. Did the Chiefs address all of their needs, and what remains in terms of roster-building for the franchise that has appeared in the past two Super Bowls?

Story links:

Chiefs say they drafted best player available. But there’s more to it here

Grades for the Chiefs’ NFL Draft picks, plus analysis of each players’ fit

Chiefs receive mostly good NFL Draft grades from national writers