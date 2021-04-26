SportsBeat KC: Who won the Orlando Brown Jr. trade? (we’re a little biased here in KC)

Orlando Brown Jr. answers a need for the Chiefs. Associated Press file photo

The makeover of the Chiefs’ offensive line is complete. They filled their biggest need — left tackle — on Friday with a blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs got Orlando Brown Jr., a Pro Bowl player, in exchange for draft picks.

The Chiefs are set to start next season with an entirely new offensive line and will have at least four new starters from the team that lost the Super Bowl. It’s also taken the edge off draft week to have a truly stalwart line in place to protect Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs surrendered their first-round pick and don’t begin drafting until the second round, on Friday.

Beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell break down the trade, the biggest move of the Chiefs’ offseason, on today’s SportsBeat KC with host Blair Kerkhoff.

