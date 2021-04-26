For Pete's Sake
Orlando Brown shares message for Chiefs Kingdom after arriving in Kansas City
The newest member of a rebuilt Chiefs offensive line arrived in Kansas City on Sunday night.
Offensive tackle Orlando Brown, who was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in a trade last Friday, had a message for Chiefs fans after stepping off a plane in KC.
“Chiefs Kingdom, what’s going on man? I just landed here in Kansas City,” Brown said in a video tweeted by the Chiefs. “I’m super excited to be a part of this organization, be a part of the family and win some more Super Bowls. Let’s go.”
On Monday morning, Brown was at Arrowhead Stadium with a fox tail:
It might be a key chain, but here’s guessing Brown will be asked about the fox tail at his introductory news conference.
