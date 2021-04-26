Orlando Brown shares message for Chiefs Kingdom after arriving in Kansas City

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2020, file photo, Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown (78) works against Tennessee Titans linebacker Derick Roberson (50) during the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs plugged the biggest hole remaining on their AFC champion roster Friday, April 23, 2021, when they acquired two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Brown from the Ravens for a package of draft picks, including the No. 31 overall selection this year. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) AP

The newest member of a rebuilt Chiefs offensive line arrived in Kansas City on Sunday night.

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown, who was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in a trade last Friday, had a message for Chiefs fans after stepping off a plane in KC.

“Chiefs Kingdom, what’s going on man? I just landed here in Kansas City,” Brown said in a video tweeted by the Chiefs. “I’m super excited to be a part of this organization, be a part of the family and win some more Super Bowls. Let’s go.”

On Monday morning, Brown was at Arrowhead Stadium with a fox tail:

First time at One Arrowhead Drive! @ZEUS__78 pic.twitter.com/xtUz8Ye6nN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 26, 2021

The fox tail is his lucky charm. pic.twitter.com/09g8ZkQxNc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 26, 2021

It might be a key chain, but here’s guessing Brown will be asked about the fox tail at his introductory news conference.