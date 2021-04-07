SportsBeat KC: About that left tackle position for the Chiefs...the drama builds

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is on the lookout for a left tackle AP

Chiefs got a left tackle yet? The search continues. So does the discussion on the SportsBeat KC podcast with beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell.

Possibilities for the position of priority for the Chiefs is free agency and the draft. It’s been quiet on the free agency front with the offensive line interior addressed earlier with the additions of Joe Thuney and Kyle Long. Now the attention is on tackle, and perhaps the draft to fill the need.

Also on today’s show: Where did former Chiefs land in free agency, what to make of the coaching staff changes, and what’s the significance of the NFL rule change proposed by the Chiefs that would allow skill position players to wear single-digit numbers?

