Kansas City Chiefs lose linebacker Wilson to Jaguars. What’s next for the position?

At the onset of the offseason, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach identified linebacker as one of the spots in which he’d like to improve.

But first, a former starter is exiting.

The Jaguars on Friday signed Damien Wilson, who started 29 games in his two seasons in Kansas City. He also started all six playoff games over the past two years and had a fourth-down goal line stand in this year’s Super Bowl.

Wilson, who turns 28 next month, tallied 154 tackles, 98 of them solo, across two years. He added 1 1/2 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. His playing time dwindled slightly in 2020, playing 49% of the defensive snaps after appearing on the field for 64% of them one year earlier.

With his departure, the Chiefs are relatively thin at linebacker, not yet having made an addition to the group.

But that’s not likely to remain the case. While the Chiefs had other more pressing needs this offseason — namely the offensive line, which they’ve addressed in part — they have sought more production at linebacker.

“I think depth at the linebacker position and defensive line will be something that we’ll try to address, either through free agency and/or the draft,” Veach said in early March.

Starter Anthony Hitchens returns as the leader of the group, and the Chiefs expect a jump from second-year pro Willie Gay, last year’s second-round draft pick. They also brought back Ben Niemann on a one-year contract.

But they want to make an addition. The draft looms later this month, and in his first mock draft, The Star’s Herbie Teope has the Chiefs selecting Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton in the second round.

Through two weeks of free agency, here’s where the Chiefs stand:

PLAYERS SIGNED

G Joe Thuney (from Patriots)

OL Kyle Long (came out of retirement)

TE Blake Bell (from Cowboys)

DT Jarran Reed (formerly with Seahawks)

C Austin Blythe (from Rams)

FB Michael Burton (from Saints)

DE Taco Charlton

RB Elijah McGuire

OL Mike Remmers

S Daniel Sorensen

RB Darrel Williams

RFA/ERFA PLAYERS TENDERED

TE Nick Keizer

LB Ben Niemann

WR Byron Pringle

OL Andrew Wylie

CB Charvarius Ward

PLAYERS LOST

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Saints)

WR Sammy Watkins (Ravens)

RB Damien Williams (Bears)

LB Damien Wilson (Jaguars)

CURRENT UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

RB Le’Veon Bell

CB Bashaud Breeland

CB Alex Brown (not tendered as ERFA)

LT Eric Fisher

CB Antonio Hamilton

C Daniel Kilgore

DE Alex Okafor

G Kelechi Osemele

DL Mike Pennel

C Austin Reiter

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

RT Mitchell Schwartz

FB Anthony Sherman (announced retirement)

G Stefen Wisniewski

TE Deon Yelder (not tendered as RFA)