Kansas City Chiefs are signing fullback Michael Burton to a one-year deal, source says

The Chiefs have a new fullback for their offense in Kansas City: Michael Burton, formerly of the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans Saints

The Chiefs have a fullback to replace Anthony Sherman, who announced his retirement before the start of free agency.

The Chiefs are signing Michael Burton to a one-year deal, a source familiar with the situation told The Star. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Burton spent the 2020 season with the New Orleans Saints as the lead blocker for running Alvin Kamara, appearing in 15 games with four starts. He also totaled 132 snaps on special teams.

The 6-foot, 240-pound Burton’s experience in the Saints’ version of the West Coast offense should help him acclimate to Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s scheme as a blocker and contributor on special teams, two areas in which Sherman thrived.

New Orleans and Kansas City are among a handful of NFL teams still utilizing a traditional fullback.

Burton originally entered the league in 2015 as a fifth-round pick with the Detroit Lions. In addition to the Lions and Saints, the 29-year-old Burton also previously played for the Chicago Bears and Washington.

He has appeared in 80 games with 17 starts over his career.

Through two weeks of free agency, here’s where the Chiefs stand:

PLAYERS SIGNED

G Joe Thuney (from Patriots)

OL Kyle Long (came out of retirement)

TE Blake Bell (from Cowboys)

DT Jarran Reed (formerly with Seahawks)

C Austin Blythe (from Rams)

FB Michael Burton (from Saints)

DE Taco Charlton

RB Elijah McGuire

OL Mike Remmers

S Daniel Sorensen

RB Darrel Williams

RFA/ERFA PLAYERS TENDERED

TE Nick Keizer

LB Ben Niemann

WR Byron Pringle

OL Andrew Wylie

CB Charvarius Ward

PLAYERS LOST

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Saints)

WR Sammy Watkins (Ravens)

RB Damien Williams (Bears)

CURRENT UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS