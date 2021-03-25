Through ’15 and the Mahomies,’ Patrick Mahomes lends support to new HBCU Heritage Bowl

Patrick Mahomes and his 15 and the Mahomies foundation has become a multi-year partner with the HBCS Legacy Bowl, the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday.

The Legacy Bowl is a postseason all-star game that will showcase NFL Draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities.

The first game will be played in February 2022 — the Saturday after the Super Bowl — at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

The NFL Network and Pro Football Hall of Fame also are partners in the game.

Named for the Chiefs quarterback and his uniform number, 15 and the Mahomies was established in 2019 to support charitable causes.