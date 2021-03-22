For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes takes in Royals game, shares cute photo with his daughter
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears to be loving fatherhood.
Last month, Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews, the co-owner of Kansas City’s NWSL team, gave birth to a daughter, Sterling Skye.
Sterling’s one-month birthday was Saturday and to mark the special day, Mahomes shared his first father-daughter photo on social media. The message with the photo simply said “1 month” and included a heart emoji.
Check out the smile on Mahomes’ face:
Mahomes and Matthews are in Arizona, and they were at Saturday’s Royals-Diamondbacks spring training game with Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.
Mahomes, who is part of the Royals’ ownership group, and Kelce also went to Sunday’s Lakers-Suns game in Phoenix.
