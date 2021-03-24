SportsBeat KC: Here’s what could be next for Chiefs in the free-agency market

Defensive end Melvin Ingram is an unrestricted free agent.

After an active start to the NFL free-agency season with the signing of offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Kyle Long, the Chiefs have slowed down a bit. They’ve been in discussions with players like Trent Williams and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but as of Wednesday morning they’d made no other big signings ... yet.

Don’t think for a moment the Chiefs are finished in free agency. Beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell discuss the possibilities on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast with host Blair Kerkhoff. What positions show the greatest need?

Also, we talk about the pro day experience for Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton, and you’ll get our take on the Pro Football Focus grading system.

Story links:

As second week of NFL free agency begins, here’s what the Chiefs still need to address

Veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram set to visit Kansas City

Chiefs bring back Daniel Sorensen on a 1-year deal; close with Nick Keizer