As second week of NFL free agency begins, here’s what the Chiefs still need to address

In a month’s time, as the Chiefs prepare for another NFL Draft, general manager Brett Veach will emphasize once more the organizational philosophy to select the best player available. It derives from a blueprint to prepare for the next several years rather than filling a need for just one.

The concept, though, succeeds when the immediate needs have been solved through free agency.

Which is why the Chiefs remain diligent in the process of building the 2021 roster. They’re still working. Because they need to.

We’re seven days into the new league year, and the Chiefs’ free agency acquisitions include two interior offensive linemen and a backup tight end.

That’s it. It’s been relatively slow across the entire league, with teams operating under a reduced salary cap in the aftermath of a COVID-19 disrupted season.

This is all to say that the Chiefs remain in need of a few positions as a second week of free agency commences. Here is where we think they could most benefit.

Left tackle

They cut Eric Fisher. They lost out on free agent Trent Williams, who elected to stay in San Francisco.

The search marches on.

The Chiefs are confident in Lucas Niang, who opted out of his rookie season, and they recently re-signed Mike Remmers, who occupied right tackle for the bulk of 2020.

But they want — and need — a veteran left tackle, the most important position in the protection of the half-billion dollar quarterback. Williams was the big name and got paid like it. The Chiefs wanted to pay him.

The Plan B options continue to slowly dwindle. Steelers veteran Alejandro Villanueva is the top name on the sheet.

Edge

After the defensive line served as the strength of the Chiefs defense during their Super Bowl run, the team dropped to 19th in the league with 32 sacks in 2020.

They need production from the edge opposite Frank Clark. Only Chris Jones and Clark finished with more than three sacks.

They’re bringing back Taco Charlton, and they’re hosting free agent Melvin Ingram, a longtime Chargers pass rusher, on a visit Wednesday. Ingram, who will be 32 next month, has 49 career sacks, though he did not have any last season as injuries limited him to seven games.

His addition would address the need though not completely solve it. But it could be enough to allow the Chiefs to wait until the draft to further bolster the position with an eye on the future. This draft is deeper than most at the position.

Wide Receiver

The Chiefs have been in this market. JuJu Smith-Schuster said he received an offer from the Chiefs before electing to stay in Pittsburgh.

Yes, Tyreek Hill is a reliable No. 1, but they’re looking at a replacement for Sammy Watkins, whose free agency tour includes stops in Baltimore and Indianapolis this week.

The Chiefs are also facing the possibility of losing Demarcus Robinsons, leaving Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle as the two behind Hill.

They need another pass-catcher, and with the way teams used deep-lying safeties to defend the Chiefs last season, they’d preferably grab a receiver most reliable on the short and intermediate routes.

Linebacker

You could make an argument for a third cornerback (behind Charvarius Ward and L’Jarius Sneed), a center or depth a defensive tackle to take the final spot on our list. But the Chiefs didn’t receive enough production from their linebackers last season, and one of them, Damien Wilson, is exploring free agency.

The Chiefs will have Anthony Hitchens back in the middle; they’re optimistic about Willie Gay in his second season; and Ben Niemann is returning on a one-year contract. But they could use another reliable player here.

The other aforementioned needs — left tackle, edge rusher and wide receiver — might be more pressing, but the Chiefs haven’t forgotten about their desire to improve in the middle of their defense, especially with a linebacker who can cover.