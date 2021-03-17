Chiefs free-agency tracker: Former K-State star Byron Pringle receives tender offer

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle returns the ball late in the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Star is posting live updates about the Chiefs’ transactions during the 2021 NFL free-agency period. Here are Wednesday’s developments:

PRINGLE BACK IN FOLD

The Chiefs tendered a qualifying original-round offer to restricted free agent Byron Pringle, a source confirmed Wednesday morning.

The tender carries a one-year salary of at least $2,133,000 and a right of first refusal for the Chiefs if Pringle signed an offer sheet with another team.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Pringle joined the Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State. He has appeared in 29 games with three starts in a Chiefs uniform, totaling 25 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns.

Pringle also contributes on special teams and led the Chiefs in kickoff returns the past season, producing 324 yards and a touchdown on 10 returns. The score came on an electrifying 102-yard return in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.

With Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, the Chiefs are likely to get Pringle more involved on offense alongside Tyreek Hill and Mecold Hardman.

“I think we’re all excited about the development of Byron Pringle,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said on March 1.

ESPN first reported the news of Pringle’s tender.