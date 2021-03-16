Chiefs release Damien Williams, star in Super Bowl LIV, saving $2.2 million on cap

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) breaks free for a big gain in the first quarter of Super Bowl 54. Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. Super Bowl 54, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL. February 2, 2020. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Running back Damien Williams is set to return to action in 2021 after opting out the previous season.

But he’ll need to find another team.

The Chiefs on Tuesday released Williams, a source familiar with the situation told The Star. The move saves the Chiefs almost $2.2 million in salary cap space.

Williams, who turns 29 on April 3, joined the Chiefs as a free agent in 2018 after spending the previous four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

In two seasons with the Chiefs, the 5-foot-11, 224-pound Williams totaled 1,227 total yards from scrimmage (754 rushing) and 13 touchdowns.

But it was his Williams’ performance during two postseasons where he cemented his place in Chiefs lore.

During the 2018 and 2019 playoffs, Williams rushed for six touchdowns and scored four times in the air.

In the Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers, Williams made a strong case for the MVP award with a stellar performance of 104 yards rushing and a touchdown on 17 carries, including a game-sealing 38-yard touchdown run. He added a 5-yard touchdown catch, but lost in the MVP voting to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

With Williams released, the Chiefs’ backfield currently consists of Clyde Edwards Helaire, Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams, who earlier Tuesday signed a one-year deal to return to the Chiefs.