SportsBeat KC: New additions to the Chiefs, to Arrowhead name and the Mahomes family

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

You’ll no longer be attending games at Arrowhead Stadium. You’ll be going to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. What do you think of change? Beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell, along with columnist Sam Mellinger, join SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss the change.

Also, what could the Chiefs accomplish in free agency at safety and running back? Those are among the latest position groups examined by The Star as the offseason continues. Oh, and there’s a new addition to the family of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews. The young fathers in our group offer some advice in this episode of our daily podcast.

