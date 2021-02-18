The Chiefs know minimum salary cap for 2021 now. Here’s what it is, and what that means

For the second straight offseason, the Chiefs face some uncertainty about the precise amount of the upcoming league-wide salary cap. But at least they’ll have another $5 million with which to work.

The NFL this week sent a memorandum to all 32 teams announcing that the minimum salary cap per team has increased from at least $175 million to at least $180 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning.

Last year, because of revenue losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a $175 million cap minimum for 2021. That figure meant the Chiefs would be anywhere from $21 million to $23 million over the cap.

The 2021 cap figure will take into account attendance revenues from last season as well as the uncertain revenue picture for next season as the pandemic continues.

As noted in the league’s correspondence, the exact 2021 cap amount has not yet been finalized. But there’s no doubt it will fall sharply from the approximately $198 million cap of 2020.

“This is not the final Salary Cap for the 2021 League Year, which will be set following review of final 2020 revenue figures and other audit and accounting adjustments,” the memorandum read. “This agreement simply increases the minimum 2021 Salary Cap by $5 million per club, from $175 million to $180 million.

“We will promptly advise all clubs as soon as the Salary Cap is set.”

Even with an additional $5 million or so in cap room this coming season, the Chiefs will have some number-crunching ahead of them.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in the days leading up to the Feb. 7 Super Bowl that he and his staff, specifically cap gurus Brandt Tilis and Chris Shea, were hard at work behind the scenes projecting cap models between $175 million and $195 million.

“They tell me anything over $185 (million), we’re in pretty good shape,” Veach said at that time.

A $180 million cap minimum provides a general starting point for the Chiefs between now and the league’s establishment of an official 2021 salary cap by the time the NFL’s new calendar year begins on March 17. The new calendar years heralds the beginning of free agency.

The Chiefs were creative in dealing with their cap space in 2020. Last year, Veach restructured some large existing contracts, including those carried by defensive end Frank Clark and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, in order to gain crucial cap relief. Those moves enabled the organization to sign key free agents in addition to securing lucrative long-term deals with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce.

With 18 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents this year, including wide receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Bashaud Breeland, the Chiefs must once again find resourceful ways of working within the cap to address an evolving roster.

Experience will help. From dealing with limited cap space in 2020 to adapting to an NFL Draft held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the past offseason should aid the Chiefs’ efforts at adjusting as necessary once the precise league salary cap figure is unveiled.

“I really think last year’s offseason kind of prepared us for every scenario,” Veach said.