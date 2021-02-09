Former Chiefs players, coaches pay tribute to the late Marty Schottenheimer

Photo by John Sleezer/Staff. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer argued a call by line judge Dave Anderson that reversed a fumble recovery by Chiefs Dan Saleaumua in Saturdays August 10, 1996 preseason game against the St. Louis Rams at Arrowhead Stadium. KC Star file photo

Marty Schottenheimer won 200 games as an NFL coach with the Chiefs, Browns, Chargers and Washington, but there is a more important figure than the victories.

It’s the number of people’s lives Schottenheimer touched.

Judging by the reaction to Schottenheimer’s death Monday night at age 77 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, he made a mark on those he knew during his decade with the Chiefs from 1989-98.

Here is what his former players and coaches were saying.

Tony Dungy

From 1989-91, Dungy served as defensive backs coach under Schottenheimer. Five years after leaving the Chiefs, Dungy became a head coach, turning around the Buccaneers franchise, then winning a Super Bowl with the Colts.

“So sorry to hear about the passing of Marty Schottenheimer,” Dungy wrote on Twitter. “He was a great man and a great coach. He impacted so many lives for the better, including mine. My heart goes out to the Schottenheimer family.”

Christian Okoye

In his first two seasons with the Chiefs, Okoye rushed for a total of 1,133 yards and six touchdowns. But in his first year with the Chiefs, Schottenheimer unleashed the “Nigerian Nightmare” on the NFL. Okoye led the league with 1,480 rushing yards, and he had 12 touchdowns.

On Twitter, Okoye wrote: “Sad day in ChiefsKingdom rip Marty Schottenheimer I will always remember you”

Bill Cowher

After his playing days ended, Cowher got his first coaching job as an assistant with the Browns under Schottenheimer. Cowher was a special-teams coach, then worked with the defensive backs. When Schottenheimer took over in Kansas City, Cowher was hired as defensive coordinator.

Cowher left the Chiefs in 1992 to become the Steelers coach where he won a Super Bowl.

“It’s hard to put into words what Marty Schottenheimer meant to me,” Cowher wrote in statement shared on Twitter. “I played for him, I coached for him. He mentored me from the moment I met him. He was an amazing coach, teacher, leader, and most importantly, my friend. My condolences to Pat, Kristen and Brian. I will always be indebted for the guidance and support he provided. The NFL lost a legend, but heaven has been blessed with a leader. Marty, you always said, ‘There’s a gleam, men!’ that gleam is, and always was, YOU! Rest In Peace, Coach. I LOVE YOU. May your spirit live on forever.”

Steve DeBerg

A quarterback, DeBerg played for six teams over 17 NFL seasons, but his most successful story was in Kansas City where he played from 1988-91.

“I had the pleasure of being coached by some of the best coaches in the game: Tom Landry, Bill Walsh, Dan Reeves, John McKay, Sam Wyche, Don Shula and Marty Schottenheimer to name a few. Many times people have asked me who was the best coach I ever had, and I always say Marty Schottenheimer. He taught me more about the ‘entire’ game than anyone else as he had the unique ability to coach any position on the team. The man was a football genius! My prayers and condolences to his incredible family.”

Kevin Ross

Ross joined the Chiefs in 1984, but made his two Pro Bowl appearances after Schottenheimer was hired (1989, 1990).

“Marty was big on fundamentals,” Ross said. “We didn’t do a whole lot of schemes. We just did the things we did very well. People knew what we were going to do and how we were going to do it, but they still had to beat us. He was very organized. Mental toughness, physical toughness he preached that a lot. He changed the atmosphere in Kansas City when I was there.”

Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy was the Chiefs’ offensive quality control, quarterbacks coach from 1993 to 98. He later became head coach of the Packers and now is the Cowboys’ head coach.

“If it wasn’t for Marty Schottenheimer, I wouldn’t be writing this — because I wouldn’t be where I am today,” McCarthy wrote in a message to The Star. “Marty gave me my first NFL opportunity in 1993, but it was so much more than that, he gave this young coach a road map for life. Marty’s fingerprints can still be felt all over so many things I do everyday as a coach, but it is what he taught me as a man that I’ll be forever grateful for. Professionally, Marty was the first man I saw open his heart and emotionally reveal himself. He was ‘Pittsburgh Proud’ and the definition of authenticity and genuineness. “The six years I spent with him were the most important and impactful years of my coaching career. He was always teaching and emphasizing — even in my first game as a head coach in 2006 which happened to be against Marty. It was ugly. After the game, when we shook hands, he patted me on the back said, ‘Kid, trust me — it’ll get better — but don’t ever forget, make sure to do it your own way.’ Almost 15 years later, I still lean on those words.”

Tim Grunhard

Grunhard, a center, spent his entire career with the Chiefs (1990-2000), and Schottenheimer was the coach for the bulk of that time.

“Marty was a true leader of men during good times and bad,” Grunhard said. “Both on the field and off you knew that Marty would be there for you. Marty believed in me even when I was a young pup from the south-side of Chicago trying to make a life in the NFL. He will always be in my heart and on my mind as I continue to take on the challenges of everyday life.”

Donnie Edwards

Edwards was a tackling machine for as a linebacker for the Chiefs (1996-2001, 2007-08) and then the Chargers (2002-05). He played for Schottenheimer in both cities.

“Marty was like a father figure to me,” Edwards said. “He was a rare coach that had the ability to relate football to the game of life. ‘One play at a time’ will continue to guide me forever in my life.”

Denny Thum

From 1989-2010, Thum served as Chiefs president and assistant general manager. He got to know Schottenheimer well.

“Marty Schottenheimer was a true gentleman. He always thought of others before himself,” Thum said. “The ultimate teacher, he enriched the play and the lives of players, coaches and staff both on the field and off. There will be a “gleam” from heaven with his passing. Our prayers are with Pat and his entire family. I am so grateful to have been able to share part of my career in Kansas City with Marty.”