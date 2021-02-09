Kansas City Chiefs fans share memories of Marty Schottenheimer after his death

For Chiefs fans, things changed for the better the day the team hired Marty Schottenheimer as coach in 1989.

The Chiefs had made one playoff appearance in the previous 17 years, but Schottenheimer turned things around immediately. In his first season, the Chiefs had a winning record, then made the playoffs seven of the next eight seasons.

Over 10 seasons, the Chiefs had a 101-58-1 record.

Schottenheimer died Tuesday at age 77 after battling Alzheimer’s disease. Chiefs fans shared their thoughts and memories on Twitter about Schottenheimer.

Here is what they were saying, along with some remembrances from reporters:

RIP Marty Schottenheimer. My first memories and the teams I fell in love with were his Chiefs teams. Watched many, many great games in Section 324, 311 and 117. Forever an icon in #ChiefsKingdom Rest well Coach ️ — IA (@mrIANcredible) February 9, 2021

REST EASY COACH Marty Schottenheimer you will be missed #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ePBATftZ9C — Queen of the Chiefs Kingdom (@sweetdyoung) February 9, 2021

He turned KC around! After years of sucking he bright a new attitude and the discipline needed to win. Appreciate him always for that. — The...yea you know (@4MIZZOU2019) February 9, 2021

Marty along with Carl Peterson, made the Chiefs relevant again . Before Marty , I honestly remember when you could not give a Chiefs ticket away. Marty brought football back to KC. Prayers to the family — The Passive Agressive Optimist (@FumbleOffense4U) February 9, 2021

Marty played a huge role in changing the culture for our @Chiefs I wish we could have gotten over the hump and giving him the Super Bowl title he deserved. #ChiefsKingdom will never forget him! — jimmy kerley (@jimmykerley9) February 9, 2021

for Marty and his Family, and give DT a hug from all of #ChiefsKingdom — DC Chief, SB LVI Favorites... (@chuck_dc) February 9, 2021

RIP Coach



I started watching football just a couple of seasons before Marty was hired. He helped change everything about Kansas City Chiefs football and is as big of a reason as anybody why I'm such a big fan of the team https://t.co/4ISZeawG6t — Jeremy Wyatt (@jeremywyatt1) February 9, 2021

Marty schottenheimer has passed. Sad day in the kingdom. Rest In Peace. #ChiefsKingdom — KC Chiefs Vs. The World (@MindYourChicken) February 9, 2021

So sad to hear the news about Marty.

He was mainly responsible for bringing the Chiefs back to respectability and winning ways during the dark days of this franchise. Rest In Peace Marty.

He was 77. — JACK HARRY (@JACKWHB) February 9, 2021

Marty was the first NFL coach I covered. He was terrific- especially will young reporters - about telling you what he was thinking and the whys and why nots. He was the coach who led the #Chiefs rebirth and made them “must see.” Loved “Martyball.” The best. #RIP https://t.co/dALLPkIBfk — Brad Porter (@bradkporter) February 9, 2021