For Pete's Sake
Kansas City Chiefs fans share memories of Marty Schottenheimer after his death
For Chiefs fans, things changed for the better the day the team hired Marty Schottenheimer as coach in 1989.
The Chiefs had made one playoff appearance in the previous 17 years, but Schottenheimer turned things around immediately. In his first season, the Chiefs had a winning record, then made the playoffs seven of the next eight seasons.
Over 10 seasons, the Chiefs had a 101-58-1 record.
Schottenheimer died Tuesday at age 77 after battling Alzheimer’s disease. Chiefs fans shared their thoughts and memories on Twitter about Schottenheimer.
Here is what they were saying, along with some remembrances from reporters:
Comments