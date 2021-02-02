What Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says about that ‘black and blue’ toe injury

From head to toe, Patrick Mahomes anticipates playing without restrictions in the Super Bowl.

Two weeks ago, the Chiefs quarterback said he felt no lingering effects from an injury that landed him in the NFL concussion protocol, but trainers needed to place a unique device in his shoe during the AFC Championship Game to protect a separate injury to his toe.

Ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday in Tampa Bay, that ailment is on the mend as well.

“It’s pretty close to 100 percent,” he said. “And I’m sure by game day it will be.”

Mahomes departed the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Round against Cleveland with a hit that prompted his entry into the concussion protocol. He cleared that five days later.

His toe, however, remained an issue. He suffered that injury earlier in the game against Cleveland, causing a noticeable limp.

“I mean, that was an amazing-looking thing after our last game — how black and blue it was,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid described it.

It also included some swelling. Reid credited the trainers and Mahomes with preparing it to be nothing more than a small hindrance. Mahomes was 29 of 38 for 325 yards and three touchdowns in the AFC Championship win against the Bills.

The reward? A trip to the Super Bowl ... but after a bye week.

“It feels a lot better,” Mahomes said. “Having those two weeks to let it rest and heal up, especially being over three weeks from the injury itself. If you look at those types of injuries, that kind of gives you the normal timeline. Definitely every day that I get to rest it, it makes it even better.”