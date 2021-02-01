Chiefs

‘It’s a little bit personal, man.’ Kansas City Chiefs tight end on Gronk at Super Bowl

This Super Bowl has been framed largely as Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady, but there’s another potential GOAT matchup:

Travis Kelce vs. Rob Gronkowski.

Kelce is aware of that, too.

“It’s a little bit personal, man,” he said. “It’s got to be that way. You know I’m here and I’m playing this game to be the best.”

Let us be clear: Kelce is not trash-talking. He and Gronkowski have a strong mutual respect.

“He’s going to go down in history as one of the best players that ever played this game,” Kelce said. “I might be one of the biggest Gronk fans out there, let it be told.”

Kelce said Gronkowski inspired him, and that he’s tried to learn from Gronkowski — his energy, his blocking, or the way Gronkowski uses different speeds at different points in his routes.

Other highlights:

