How Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill plans to torch Buccaneers again in Super Bowl

An exciting thought popped into Tyreek Hill’s mind on Monday.

If he duplicates the epic stat line of 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns in Super Bowl LV that he produced during the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in November, well, he will probably end up at Disney World the following day.

“I’m just hoping I can do the same thing,” Hill said. “Just let me get another 269 and a couple touchdowns and I can win MVP. Come on guys, let me get that, please.”

Hill was most certainly the MVP when the Chiefs and Buccaneers met earlier this season. Kansas City didn’t bother to hand the ball off much against Tampa Bay’s strong run defense, and it didn’t have to with Patrick Mahomes connecting with his favorite receiver for one monster gain after another.

Tampa Bay’s secondary could do nothing to slow, let alone stop, Hill in that game. And he was the main reason why the Chiefs won 27-24.

Can he repeat that type of performance Sunday? It won’t be easy. After what happened last time, the Buccaneers are sure to adjust their defense and focus on stopping Hill. The last thing they want is Hill to run wild on them again.

Hill may need to elevate his game against double teams or complicated coverage schemes. But he isn’t worried. He credited Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for coming up with a creative strategy to get him open looks in the first game, and he is confident they will do the same in the rematch.

“I have got a great quarterback who’s going to be bale to see all of that and analyze all that fast,” Hill said. “So I just have to run fast and play fast and play hard and don’t get down. If I don’t get targets in the first half I’m fine. You can double me all game as long as someone else is getting open and we’re scoring points. As long as I play fast and hard we will be fine.”