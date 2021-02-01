Players to watch: No one has more Super Bowl experience. Brady downplays its importance

Entering the playoffs, about three-quarters of the Chiefs’ roster had postseason experience. More than half of KC’s players could see action in a second straight Super Bowl.

For Tampa Bay, well, no one has more Super Bowl seasoning than Tom Brady, who’ll be extending his record number of career appearances to 10. Reliable sidekick Rob Gronkowski also knows his way around a Super Bowl.

But overall, more Chiefs have big-game experience than their Bucs counterparts. Does it matter? Brady says no.

“Experience doesn’t matter — playing well matters,” he said. “The team that wins is not going to be the most experienced team, it’s going to be the team that plays the best. We’ve got to prepare the best, we’ve got to execute the best (and) we’ve got to perform the best under pressure.

“If we do that, we’ll be champions. If we don’t, we won’t be.”

Besides Brady and Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes, here are some players who could make a big difference in Super Bowl LV.

Chiefs running back Darrel Williams

No Chiefs player’s stock has improved more than Williams’ over the past few weeks. He’s filled in admirably for Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le’Veon Bell and figures to play an important role for the Chiefs again on Sunday. He’s the most physical of their backs, and that quality will be needed to provide additional protection for Mahomes against the Bucs’ stout pass rush. Williams is a big-play back, the likely choice if the Chiefs go power in short-yardage situations. Although it’s a small sample size, remember what happened in last year’s Super Bowl with another D. Williams: Damien Williams rushed for 104 yards and scored two of the Chiefs’ three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. If it comes down to running out the clock for the Chiefs, Darrel Williams could play a prominent part.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones

The Chiefs have turned up the defensive aggression in the playoffs and that’s likely to continue in the Super Bowl. Jones is a key figure when it comes to applying pressure. Maybe it’s a product of his pass-rushing days as a defensive end in the pre-Steve Spagnuolo 4-3 alignment. Back then, Jones was a sack machine and set an NFL record with at least one sack in 11 straight games. He doesn’t log as many from his tackle position now, but Jones still creates havoc. And if he draws additional attention, that provides a sack lane for others. Plus, he’s been know to chirp with Brady, and that’s always fun.

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

Out of retirement and into the Super Bowl. Brady wanted his favorite target to join him on the Bucs and Gronk, his body healed from nine seasons of pounding, returned. He’s not Tampa Bay’s top target, with 45 receptions this season. But he continues to deliver in huge moments. In the NFC Championship Game against the Packers, Brady found Gronkowski for a 29-yard gain — Gronk’s only reception of the day — and that set up a late field goal to extend the Bucs’ lead. And Chiefs fans won’t forget the big plays Gronkowski made in regular-season and AFC Championship Game victories to set up winning points for the Pats. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller will get more targets, but when Brady and the Bucs are looking for the big play, keep a close eye on No. 87.

Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David

David is one of the most accomplished players in Bucs history. He’s missed seven starts in nine seasons and is one of a handful of players in NFL history to amass at least 1,000 tackles, 20 sacks and 10 interceptions by the end of their ninth season, according to the Bucs’ media relations staff. David could draw the assignment to match up against Travis Kelce, which would be the ultimate test of David’s speed and athleticism.