Kansas City Chiefs’ Frank Clark calls Mahomes ‘Homecoming King’ ahead of Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark arrived at his Monday Zoom press conference three minutes early — and gave those in attendance a mini-concert beforehand.

“Super Bowl vibes, hey!” Clark said as an introduction with a smile.

If Clark has any nerves ahead of Sunday’s big game between the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he didn’t show them here. Raising his phone, Clark turned up the music and sang along with a few verses of a Brent Faiyaz song.

“They ain’t ready for this,” Clark said, before turning the volume down to start his interview session.

The next 45 minutes covered a wide range of topics, including Clark speaking about his admiration for teammate Patrick Mahomes.

“His character, his personality ... it just screams that high school quarterback that all the girls love, that as a guy on the team, you wish you were the quarterback,” Clark said with a laugh. “That’s like me in high school, wanting to be Pat.”

Even Clark has been amazed by how Mahomes mania has spread in Kansas City.

“He’s the Homecoming King. He’s on every billboard. I’m driving down the street, and I’m seeing him on billboards. I see him everywhere. It’s pretty dope,” Clark said. “Pat, man, he’s a great guy. He’s our quarterback. He’s not like most of these other guys.

“I know a lot of guys in the NFL ... they’re different, bro. He’s not like that. He’s a great quarterback — yeah he’s a Super Bowl champ, MVP, all that good stuff — but he’s so much more, you know what I mean? I wish people knew more about him.”

As far as the different media setup — this one was on a computer screen, as opposed to last year’s media day in Miami, which was held in MLB’s Marlins Park — Clark said he was adapting.

“It’s weird, because it is the Super Bowl, man. You want to experience it. You want to do Super Bowl things,” Clark said. “But at the end of the day, if you’re a true competitor, the reason why you come here is to play the game.”

Clark also revealed bigger goals ahead, depending on how Sunday turned out. He was asked specifically what it would mean for the Chiefs to win back-to-back championships.

“I feel like it’d mean we’ve got to win a third,” Clark said. “It’d mean we’ve gotta go back-to-back-to-back.”

Those who stayed to the end were again serenaded by Clark, as he grabbed his phone, held it up to his ear, and delivered a few last words before rejoining the Faiyaz lyrics.

“They thought I was done?” Clark said with a grin. “You know we back.”