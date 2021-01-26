SportsBeat KC: Hear Mahomes, Kelce, Hardman, Mathieu, Veach on beating the Bills

We hear from Travis Kelce and other Chiefs stars on today’s podcast. The Associated Press

The Chiefs’ “Run It Back” tour continues with a second straight AFC championship and Super Bowl appearance. SportsBeat KC will follow that lead and run back postgame interviews from Sunday’s triumph over the Buffalo Bills on today’s show.

You’ll hear from Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman, Tyrann Mathieu and general manager Brett Veach on the Chiefs’ 38-24 victory over the Bills, and look ahead to the team’s Super Bowl showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These interviews were conducted moments after the team celebrated winning the Lamar Hunt Trophy as AFC champs.

Story links:

Against gravity of the past, chaos of COVID, Chiefs’ Super Bowl encore is a feat in itself

Photos: See action from the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game victory over the Buffalo Bills

Mayor and Chiefs agree: If Kansas City wins the Super Bowl, COVID means no parade, for now

Mic’d-up video shows Chiefs stars encouraging Mecole Hardman after muffed punt