Pick up Sunday’s Star: 2 new Chiefs playoff special sections for AFC Championship Game

The cover of The Kansas City Star’s forthcoming BIG RED EXTRA special section about Andy Reid, one of two commemorative special bonus sections of the paper that will be included in our Sunday, Jan. 24 editions. Illustration by Neil Nakahodo

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl defense reaches peak excitement this weekend as they play host to a record third straight AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Your Sunday, Jan. 24 edition of The Star will be packed with nearly 30 pages of exclusive Chiefs coverage, including a fun focus on beloved Chiefs coach Andy “Big Red” Reid, tons of exclusive storytelling and a limited-time return engagement of our Andy Reid Paper Chief in a Hawaiian shirt. We’re printing our “BIG RED EXTRA” section on special thicker paper, too.

This bonus KC Star content will be included in every edition of Sunday’s paper, so subscribers will receive it automatically. Papers will also be available for “single copy” purchase around town at all the places you’d usually find The Star. (If you’re out of the area, you can order a copy via this simple URL: kansascity.com/store.)

Here are some highlights of what’s in store in THE BIG RED EXTRA and our special Chiefs-Bills Game-Day Playoff Preview.

Inside the BIG RED EXTRA, you’ll find:

Andy’s secret, fool-proof method for perfect prime rib

Why Reid is so successful at calling gutsy plays

How he once strongly considered a job in journalism

A look at one awesome Hawaiian shirt collection

Where Reid stands in the all-time pantheon of best coaches

The return of our special Andy Reid Paper Chief

Inside The Star’s game-day preview section, you’ll learn: