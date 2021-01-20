Chiefs
Pick up Sunday’s Star: 2 new Chiefs playoff special sections for AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl defense reaches peak excitement this weekend as they play host to a record third straight AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Your Sunday, Jan. 24 edition of The Star will be packed with nearly 30 pages of exclusive Chiefs coverage, including a fun focus on beloved Chiefs coach Andy “Big Red” Reid, tons of exclusive storytelling and a limited-time return engagement of our Andy Reid Paper Chief in a Hawaiian shirt. We’re printing our “BIG RED EXTRA” section on special thicker paper, too.
This bonus KC Star content will be included in every edition of Sunday’s paper, so subscribers will receive it automatically. Papers will also be available for “single copy” purchase around town at all the places you’d usually find The Star. (If you’re out of the area, you can order a copy via this simple URL: kansascity.com/store.)
Here are some highlights of what’s in store in THE BIG RED EXTRA and our special Chiefs-Bills Game-Day Playoff Preview.
Inside the BIG RED EXTRA, you’ll find:
- Andy’s secret, fool-proof method for perfect prime rib
- Why Reid is so successful at calling gutsy plays
- How he once strongly considered a job in journalism
- A look at one awesome Hawaiian shirt collection
- Where Reid stands in the all-time pantheon of best coaches
- The return of our special Andy Reid Paper Chief
Inside The Star’s game-day preview section, you’ll learn:
- How the Chiefs plan to beat the Bills and return to the Super Bowl
- What makes the all-time great tandem of Kelce and Hill so potent
- Matchups by position groups for the Chiefs and Bills
- Insider storytelling by our award-winning staff writers
- Our staff prediction for the outcome of Sunday’s game
- Stats, records and other analytical goodies for and about both teams
