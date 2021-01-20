Will we put Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ health ahead of a championship?

Not too long ago, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wouldn’t even have stayed out of last Sunday’s game just because he couldn’t stand on his own after his helmet bounced off the ground with his head in it. So, that’s progress.

But because we hope Mahomes will not only win many more games for the Chiefs but will live a long, healthy life, please, Andy Reid, don’t let him play if he should not.

Though he’s in the NFL concussion protocol, he’ll say he’s fine. You’ll say he’s fine. And we’ll have no idea what his actual condition is, because the Kremlin is more forthcoming than your average American sports team.

Hopefully, he won’t be A-OK like the Washington Football Team’s Alex Smith only had a calf injury.

Too often, we love our stars to death, and we don’t want that to happen to Mahomes, who does not owe his fans his health.

Even the championship is not worth it, Chiefs. As a friend from across the country rightly said:

“This kind of injury is a risk of having a quarterback who doesn’t just scramble but runs like a halfback. So I think the team and the fans need to accept that he may have to sit on the bench, if that’s what the docs recommend. This guy is young and phenomenally gifted and terrific fun to watch — when he plays, we’re all Kansas City fans. And we all want him to have a long career.”