Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman arrived at Arrowhead wearing Patrick Mahomes’ Texas Tech jersey

You never know what Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is going to be wearing when he arrives to Arrowhead Stadium on game day.

A prime example of that came Sunday before the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.

Hardman was rocking a college football jersey, but it wasn’t his own. It was quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ Texas Tech No. 5 jersey.

This is a sharp look:

Teammate love ️ pic.twitter.com/srrOHcy38N — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2021

Earlier this year, Hardman wore pajamas and carried a very large teddy bear when he got to Arrowhead:

Mecole really showed up in the Polo pjs with a teddy bear @MecoleHardman4



(via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/Ve8CB9Iee0 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 10, 2020

Hardman also wore a No. 18 Cincinnati jersey this fall. That would be Travis Kelce’s college jersey:

Showing love for the homie > pic.twitter.com/ZFoNpo2iqJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 1, 2020