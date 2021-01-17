For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman arrived at Arrowhead wearing Patrick Mahomes’ Texas Tech jersey

You never know what Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is going to be wearing when he arrives to Arrowhead Stadium on game day.

A prime example of that came Sunday before the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.

Hardman was rocking a college football jersey, but it wasn’t his own. It was quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ Texas Tech No. 5 jersey.

This is a sharp look:

Earlier this year, Hardman wore pajamas and carried a very large teddy bear when he got to Arrowhead:

Hardman also wore a No. 18 Cincinnati jersey this fall. That would be Travis Kelce’s college jersey:

Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
