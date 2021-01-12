Chiefs
Pick up Sunday’s Star: 30-plus pages of Chiefs playoff coverage and a Mahomes calendar
Get ready for wall-to-wall, pedal-to-the-metal coverage of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Like you, we’re thankful for the NFL playoffs’ arrival and eager to see the Chiefs begin the postseason portion — and this is what really counts — of their Super Bowl championship defense.
Accordingly, your Sunday, Jan. 17 edition of The Star will be packed with more than 30 pages of exclusive Chiefs coverage, including a unique Patrick Mahomes 2021 calendar, tons of insider storytelling, collectible, frame-worthy posters and even a limited-time return engagement of our uber-popular Mahomes Paper Chief. We’re printing the Mahomes section on special thicker paper, so the little fella will be able to stand strong and proud on his own — just like its namesake NFL superstar.
This special KC Star content will be included in every edition of Sunday’s paper, so subscribers will be getting it automatically. Papers will also be available for “single copy” purchase around town at all the places you’d usually find The Star. (If you’re out of the area, you can order a copy via this simple URL: kansascity.com/store.)
Here are some highlights of what’s in store in The Ultimate Patrick Mahomes Fan Guide and our special Chiefs-Browns Game-Day Playoff Preview:
Inside our exclusive Patrick Mahomes Playoff Fan Guide you’ll find:
- A one-of-a-kind Patrick Mahomes 2021 calendar
- An inside peek at where he gets his hair cut, and by whom
- Highlights from Patrick’s sweet sneaker collection
- A play-while-you-watch Patrick Mahomes Bingo game
- The return of the Mahomes Paper Chief
- More about Patrick and Brittany’s dogs, Silver and Steel
- A breakdown of what commercials you’ll Patrick in Sunday
- And the full rundown of Mahomes’ career firsts and records
Inside The Star’s Game-Day Preview you’ll learn:
- How the Chiefs overcame adversity to reach the playoffs at 14-2
- The matchups by position groups for the Chiefs and Browns
- How these Chiefs were built and tweaked after winning the Super Bowl
- Insider storytelling by our award-winning staff writers
- Our staff prediction for the outcome of Sunday’s game
- And stats and game-by-game breakdowns for both teams
It’s playoff time in Kansas City, and Sunday can’t get here soon enough.
Comments