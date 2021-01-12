Chiefs

Pick up Sunday’s Star: 30-plus pages of Chiefs playoff coverage and a Mahomes calendar

Coming in your Sunday Kansas City Star: two special sections all about the Chiefs, including one focused entirely on the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, Patrick Mahomes.
Get ready for wall-to-wall, pedal-to-the-metal coverage of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Like you, we’re thankful for the NFL playoffs’ arrival and eager to see the Chiefs begin the postseason portion — and this is what really counts — of their Super Bowl championship defense.

Accordingly, your Sunday, Jan. 17 edition of The Star will be packed with more than 30 pages of exclusive Chiefs coverage, including a unique Patrick Mahomes 2021 calendar, tons of insider storytelling, collectible, frame-worthy posters and even a limited-time return engagement of our uber-popular Mahomes Paper Chief. We’re printing the Mahomes section on special thicker paper, so the little fella will be able to stand strong and proud on his own — just like its namesake NFL superstar.

This special KC Star content will be included in every edition of Sunday’s paper, so subscribers will be getting it automatically. Papers will also be available for “single copy” purchase around town at all the places you’d usually find The Star. (If you’re out of the area, you can order a copy via this simple URL: kansascity.com/store.)

Here are some highlights of what’s in store in The Ultimate Patrick Mahomes Fan Guide and our special Chiefs-Browns Game-Day Playoff Preview:

Inside our exclusive Patrick Mahomes Playoff Fan Guide you’ll find:

Inside The Star’s Game-Day Preview you’ll learn:

It’s playoff time in Kansas City, and Sunday can’t get here soon enough.

