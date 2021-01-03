The Chiefs played mostly backups Sunday, and Darwin Thompson stood out. Who else?

A pandemic wiped out the NFL’s preseason and along with it a piece of the evaluation process. In a typical year — and this has been anything but that — the fringe roster spots derive from those exhibition contests. Players move up and down the depth chart.

The Chiefs got that opportunity back. Earned that opportunity, we should say.

Having already clinched the top seed in the AFC, the Chiefs rested their starters in a 38-21 loss to the Chargers in the season finale, placing the spotlight instead on those evaluations. If not for now, then for the future.

Here are a few who stood out (before we review the tape):

Darwin Thompson, RB

The standout of the day.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire remained out with a high ankle sprain, and Le’Veon Bell rested ahead of the playoffs. So, too, did Darrel Williams for the most part, leaving Thompson as a one-man band in the Chiefs backfield.

The role suited him just fine. He scored twice — once on a one-yard rush and again on an eight-yard reception.

The success started early. He had the team’s longest play, turning a screen pass into a 37-yard reception on the opening drive. He ran with purpose, and despite his size, he isn’t afraid to stick his nose between the tackles.

He finished with 45 yards on 14 carries and caught all seven of his targets for 65 yards.

Byron Pringle, WR

Those who have wondered what Pringle could achieve given more opportunities have an answer.

A lot.

Playing the majority of the game, he caught four of his six targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

With the Chiefs sitting top receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, they made Pringle the No. 1 option on the goal line, and quarterback Chad Henne picked him out on a slant route for a 3-yard touchdown to cap the opening drive. Later in the half, a football bounced off Thompson, and Pringle made a heads-up play to grab the ball in air and turn it into a first-and-goal situation. Thompson scored two plays later on a rush.

Wasn’t finished. After a second-half reception, Pringle broke three tackles, turning a decent gain into 31 yards and a trip into the red zone.

Deandre Baker, CB

Playing his first game with the Chiefs, Baker had some impressive moments overshadowed by a gruesome leg injury that necessitated a medical cart for his exit.

The severity of his injury won’t be confirmed until early this week.

It’s a shame, particularly given the manner in which the first half unfolded for Baker, who joined the Chiefs’ practice squad mid-season after the Giants let him go. He had a sack and nearly an interception.

But he suffered the no-contact injury while tracking Jalen Guyton deep.

Tim Ward, DE

The size stands out — Ward is 6-6, 255 pounds — but so did the productivity in training camp.

And at last, it did in a game, too. Ward sacked Justin Herbert in the second half, one of his five tackles in the game.

There will undoubtedly be things to clean up, but the talent flashed, and you can’t help but wonder how Ward’s season might’ve changed had he been offered preseason snaps.

The story of the 2020 season in a nutshell.