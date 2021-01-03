Check out the full Chiefs and NFL playoff schedule, with TV information, kickoff times

This is an NFL playoff field for a new generation.

In addition to having two extra teams in the postseason, one of the games will air on a children’s cable network.

The Chiefs, 14-2, have the top seed in the AFC playoff bracket and will be the only team in their conference to hold a bye and get the weekend off when the postseason begins Saturday. The Chiefs defeated four of the teams that qualified for the playoffs: the Bills, Ravens, Saints and Buccaneers.

The AFC bracket fell into place when the Titans defeated the Texans 41-38 on a final-snap field goal by Samuel Sloman. The kick from 37 yards hit the upright before bouncing through.

So the matchups are set. The second-seeded Bills will play host to the seventh-seeded Colts. The Titans are the No. 4 seed and will play host to the fifth-seeded Ravens. The third-seeded Steelers take on the No. 6 seed Browns.

The schedule will be determined later.

And the children’s network? One of the games will be televised by Nickelodeon.

The Browns-Steelers game will be a rematch of Sunday’s 24-22 Cleveland victory over Pittsburgh. That outcome ended the NFL’s longest playoff drought.

Cleveland’s previous two playoff appearances, in 2002 and 1994, ended with first-game losses to ... you guessed it, the Steelers.

The Bills blew out the Dolphins 56-26 to lock up the No. 2 seed. Buffalo improved to 13-3, matching the best record in franchise history. That and other outcomes eliminated the Dolphins from the playoffs.

In the NFC, the Rams clinched the sixth seed by beating Arizona, while the Chicago Bears backed in despite losing at home to the Green Bay Packers.

The only spot left to be claimed was in the NFC postseason field. With a win later Sunday night against the Eagles, Washington would win the NFC East division. If Philadelphia were to win, the New York Giants would be division champs and get the No. 4 seed.

The NFC games the opening weekend will be: Bears at Saints; Rams at Seahawks; and Buccaneers at Giants or Washington.

Here are the playoff seeds:

AFC seeds: 1. Chiefs, 2. Bills, 3. Steelers, 4. Titans, 5. Ravens, 6. Browns, 7. Colts

NFC seeds: 1. Packers, 2. Saints, 3. Seahawks, 4. Washington FT or Giants, 5. Buccaneers, 6. Rams, 7. Bears

Here is the NFL playoff schedule (all times Central):

Wild Card games

Saturday, Jan. 9

Games at 12:05 p.m., 3:40 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 10

Games at 12:05 p.m., 3:40 p.m. (on Nickelodeon) and 7:15 p.m.

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 16

NFC: Teams, time and TV, TBD

AFC: Teams, time and TV, TBD

Sunday, Jan. 17

AFC: Teams, time and TV, TBD

NFC: Teams, time and TV, TBD

Championship games

NFC: Sunday, Jan. 20, at 2:05 p.m. on Fox (Ch. 4)

AFC: Sunday, Jan. 20, at 5:40 p.m. on CBS (Ch. 5)

Super Bowl LV

Sunday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 p.m. on CBS (Ch. 5)

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, in Tampa, Fla.