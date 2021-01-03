Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes among inactives vs. Chargers; Chad Henne to start at QB

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne, from left, quarterback Matt Moore and quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka walk between drills before the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Henne will start the final game of the regular season as Patrick Mahomes and several other starters will be rested. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Chiefs are officially without quarterback Patrick Mahomes for their regular-season finale.

Mahomes is one seven players, which includes safety Tyrann Mathieu, designated as inactive for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In addition to Mahomes and Mathieu, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hamstring), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), right tackle Mike Remmers (back), linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring) were not dressed for the game. The latter five players were previously designated as out on Friday’s final injury report.

In Week 16, the Chiefs secured the AFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the postseason. The team entered the final week of the regular season with the luxury of sitting or limiting playing time for numerous key players, including Mahomes, before playing in the AFC Divisional Round of the postseason.

With Mahomes down, look for the Chiefs to go with Matt Moore, who was elevated Saturday from the practice squad, to back up Chad Henne, whom the Chiefs announced Wednesday would start. Mahomes’ regular season officially ends with 4,740 yards passing and 38 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Running back Le’Veon Bell, who entered the weekend as questionable with a knee injury, did dress for the game. How much he would play, however, was uncertain. The Chiefs could go with running backs Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson as the primary ball carriers against the Chargers.

Notable Chiefs players dressed for the game included tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones, defensive end Frank Clark, left tackle Eric Fisher and cornerbacks Charvarious Ward and Bashaud Breeland. Linebacker Damien Wilson, who hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury in Week 13, is dressed.

It would surprising if any of those players saw extended action, especially given the Chiefs’ desire to rest key players ahead of the playoffs.

Some of the Chiefs’ younger players, such as wide receiver Byron Pringle, tight end Deon Yelder, offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, defensive end Tim Ward and rookie cornerback BoPete Keyes, were expected to take advantage of their temporarily increased playing time.

For the Chargers, quarterback Easton Stick, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, safety Jahleel Addae, tackle Sam Tevi, guard Forrest Lamp and defensive end Joey Bosa were listed as inactive.