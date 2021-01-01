Chiefs’ keys vs. Chargers: Coming out of this healthy is job one for playoff-bound KC

The 14-1 Chiefs close out the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday afternoon. But don’t worry if you don’t see the usual household names on the field for the Chiefs

The Chiefs hold a 64-56-1 edge in their all-time series with the Chargers (6-9), including wins in 12 out of their last 13 meetings. But Sunday’s game will have a different feel because the Chiefs have already secured the AFC’s No. 1 seed, which comes with a first-round playoff bye.

Accordingly, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fellow stars won’t be playing. A win would be nice, of course, as it would mark the first time the Chiefs would finish 15-1. But keeping guys healthy and rested ... that is more important.

Here are some key areas to monitor for the Chiefs as they prepare for a run at another Super Bowl championship.

COME OUT HEALTHY

Quarterback Chad Henne will start, so the Chiefs won’t have to worry about Mahomes suffering an injury before the postseason.

Coach Andy Reid emphasized in the past week the need for numerous players to get some much-needed rest. That likely means running back Le’Veon Bell (knee), wide receiver Tyreek Hill, linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), right tackle Mike Remmers (back) and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) will watch from the sidelines.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see tight end Travis Kelce, safety Tryann Mathieu, cornerback Charvarius Ward, defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive end Frank Clark, who is dealing with an illness, see limited action, too.

Simply put, the Chiefs want to avoid any major injuries in Sunday’s game with the playoffs on the horizon.

The end goal remains getting to the Super Bowl with a healthy roster.

OPPORTUNITY TO SHINE

There’s a balancing act for the Chiefs in Week 17 because not everybody will be afforded an opportunity to sit.

The game must still be played, and each decision about who sits and who sees action is based on game-day roster limitations.

Sunday’s game provides a platform for younger players and key backups to take full advantage of whatever playing time they receive.

“Playing in a game is the best practice there is,” Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck said. “So, I think while there’s pluses and minuses to everything, a definite plus here is we get guys healthy as well as get other guys experience.”

Rookie offensive lineman Yasir Durant could see extended action. The Chiefs are also likely to give wide receiver Byron Pringle and tight ends Deon Yelder and Ricky Seals-Jones more playing time on offense.

Defensively, rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who played a season-high 49 snaps in Week 16, is in line for more work. Same for rookie cornerback BoPete Keyes, who might get his first action at corner this season.

“These guys get an opportunity to show what they can do,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “They’ve worked their tails off, we’re excited about it, but also too, they understand that we’re going out here to win the game”

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon agreed.

“This game is definitely a good way to boost confidence and that’s if you do well,” he said. “That’s if you do exactly what we practice during the week, and rookies and our young guys have been taking this seriously and it’s cool to see and can’t wait for the game.”

Ultimately, the Chiefs want to see their young players thrive and defeat the Chargers.

CONTAIN HERBERT

If the Chiefs decide to rest their starting cornerbacks, the backups will have their hands full across the line of scrimmage.

The Chargers have a special rookie quarterback. The Chiefs saw what Justin Herbert is capable of in Week 2, his first career start. He completed 22 of 33 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown with one interception. While the Chargers lost a close game that day, their quarterback has done nothing but impress ever since.

Herbert has passed for 4,034 yards and 28 touchdowns, an NFL record for a rookie, with 10 interceptions. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is among those impressed with the Chargers’ young quarterback.

“I have nothing but great things to say about him,” Spagnuolo said. “I think he’s eventually going to be one of those real elite quarterbacks in this league.”

RUN THE BALL

The Chiefs might not alter their offense much with Henne under center.

But he won’t be surrounded by the complement of weapons Mahomes typically enjoys in the passing game. As the old saying goes, a sound running game is a quarterback’s best friend.

Despite the possibility Bell and Edwards-Helaire don’t play, the Chiefs can still rely on Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson in a favorable matchup. The Chargers rank 21st against the run, allowing an average of 124.4 yards per game.