Chiefs prediction: KC is 8 games better than L.A. in the standings ... and an underdog

Has a team eight games better in the standings than its opponent ever kicked off as a betting underdog?

That’s where things stand with the Chiefs (14-1) against the L.A. Chargers (6-9), a 3-1/2 point favorite at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The unusual line is a combination of the Chiefs’ starters sitting out — quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be among a group of front-liners who are not expected to play — and a Los Angeles team riding a three-game winning streak, with a quarterback, Justin Herbert, who has thrown an NFL-rookie record 28 touchdown passes this season.

Going for the Chiefs is their 31-4 record since 2015 against AFC West opponents. But there’s also this: If the Chargers win, coach Anthony Lynn will join Bill Belichick as the only men to defeat an Andy Reid team twice in the past three seasons.

Kickoff: 3:25 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium

TV/radio: FOX (Ch. 4), WDAF (106.5 FM)

Line: Chargers by 3 1/2

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chargers 23-20

Are the Chargers playing for Lynn’s job? They’ve made plenty of blunders on the field this season that the coach has had to explain. But Herbert endorsed Lynn this past week. Perhaps that will weigh in the decision.

It also wouldn’t hurt Lynn’s case if he found a way to beat the Chiefs Sunday. The Chiefs’ offense hasn’t been hitting in recent weeks and Mahomes isn’t expected to play. Chad Henne also is likely to be without top targets Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

The Chargers owned a double-digit lead in their regular-season meeting against the Chiefs in Week 2, and that was with the Chiefs at full strength. Of course, L.A. lost that one in overtime. This time around, the Chargers are likely to be without end Joey Bosa and receiver Keenan Allen, but look for them to finish the job Sunday and end their season on a high note.