Chiefs’ Le’Veon Bell among six players who missed second straight day of practice

The Chiefs’ list of players not working Thursday remained the same from Wednesday.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), running back Le’Veon Bell (knee), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hamstring), right tackle Mike Remmers (back), linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) missed a second straight day of practice.

With the Chiefs clinching the AFC No. 1 overall seed and securing a first-round postseason bye, it makes sense for the Chiefs to rest all six during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

If Bell and Edwards-Helaire don’t play in Week 17, the Chiefs will lean on Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson. The team could also elect to elevate Elijah McGuire from the practice sqaud to provide depth on the active 53-player roster.

The Chiefs added two starters from defense to the injury report.

Defensive end Frank Clark (illness) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (knee) put in a limited practice Thursday. The workout designation often signals the duo participated in the stretching/conditioning and individual position drills portion of practice, but not team-related drills.

Linebacker Damien Wilson was limited for a second straight day. Wilson is attempting to return to action for the first time since suffering a knee injury in Week 13.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (hamstring) and defensive tackle Mike Pennel (back) continue to practice fully.

For the Chargers, wide receiver Keenan Allen was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Safety Jahleel Addae (calf), defensive end Joey Bosa (shin, concussion), tackle Bryan Bulaga (foot), cornerback Casey Howard Jr. (hamstring), linebacker Malik Jefferson (shoulder), safety Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle) and tackle Sam Tevi (knee) did not practice.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (back), cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (foot), wide receiver Jalen Guyton (hamstring), tight end Donald Parham Jr. (illness) and safety Nasir Adderley (ankle) practice fully.