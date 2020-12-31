SportsBeat KC: Breaking down the Chiefs’ games without starters under coach Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Associated Press file photo

The Chiefs play host to the Los Angeles Chargers in their regular-season finale Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, and Andy Reid has decided some starters, like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will sit this one out. Chad Henne is getting the nod in his place.

Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian, along with beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell, prognosticate who will and won’t play and break down Reid’s history of resting starters.

Plus viewers weigh in on the Chiefs ... it’s all here in this episode of SportsBeat Live, now presented as the KC Star’s final daily sports podcast of 2020.

Story links:





Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill among six players not practicing Wednesday ahead of season finale

What can we expect with Chad Henne in charge of Chiefs offense on Sunday