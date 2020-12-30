Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill among 6 players not practicing Wednesday ahead of season finale

The Chiefs’ quest to rest players in Week 17 apparently began a little early.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday that wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hamstring), rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), running back Le’Veon Bell (knee), right tackle Mike Remmers (back), linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) did not practice.

Niemann and Watkins suffered their respective injuries last weekend against Atlanta and did not finish the game.

The Chiefs clinched the AFC No. 1 overall seed with Sunday’s win over the Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium, giving the team a first-round bye and an extra week to rest players for the postseason.

All six players, three of them starters, certainly qualify and would benefit from not playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, a matchup that will feature backup quarterback Chad Henne under center for the Chiefs in place of Patrick Mahomes.

“It’s a good opportunity for some of our young guys or guys who haven’t had a chance to play to get in and play,” Reid said. “We’ll sit some of the starters and the best I can, rest them up and get them ready for later.”

Meanwhile, the Chiefs had good news on the injury report at the linebacker position. Damien Wilson, who hasn’t played or practiced since suffering a knee injury in Week 13, returned to a limited practice Thursday.

The Chiefs are also preparing for the potential return of linebacker Dorian O’Daniel, who landed on injured reserve in early December with a high-ankle sprain.

Reid said O’Daniel has been designated to return to practice, a scenario that opens a 21-day window for the Chiefs to either activate O’Daniel to their 53-player roster or leave him on injured reserve.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (hamstring) and defensive tackle Mike Pennel (back) practiced fully.