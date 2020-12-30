With starters resting this Sunday, which Chiefs could take leading roles? Some thoughts

Andy Reid announced Wednesday that Chad Henne will start at quarterback for the Chiefs in Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Who else will get a chance to put up numbers? Over the years, the Week 17 NFL game has spotlighted under-the-radar Chiefs players.

In 2013, running back Knile Davis got his first NFL start and rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime loss to the Chargers.

Here’s a trivia question from the 2017 game at Denver, when Patrick Mahomes made his first start: Who was on the receiving end of Mahomes’ first completion? Thumbs up if you recalled tight end Demetrius Harris. The play went for 51 yards, which remains the longest reception of Harris’ career.

Also in that game, fullback Anthony Sherman rushed 14 times for 40 yards to lead the Chiefs in that department. The next most productive rushing game of his career: two carries for seven yards.

Also in that game, wide receiver Albert Wilson caught a career-best 10 passes.

So who comes up big Sunday? Byron Pringle? Darwin Thompson? BoPete Keyes? The opportunity awaits.

Here’s how the game might play out.

When the Chiefs pass:

WIth Henne getting the starting nod for the Chiefs and assuming Mahomes doesn’t play, the reigning Super Bowl MVP will finish the season with 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. His yards and touchdowns are the second most in Chiefs history, surpassed only by the totals of his 2018 season. Plus, his team is 14-1. Those are MVP-quality numbers. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill don’t need to pad their numbers to improve their All-Pro chances. The Chargers have a solid pass defense, ranking ninth, and they’ve come up with six interceptions over their previous three games.

Edge: Chargers

When the Chiefs run

Establishing the run would well serve the Chiefs, although their featured back won’t be known until the offense takes the field. Darrel Williams, perhaps? The injury to Clyde Edwards-Helaire might suggest that Le’Veon Bell would be limited ... or not play at all. More important to have him healthy for the playoff opener, just in case.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Chargers pass:

Justin Herbert saw his first action against the Chiefs in Week 2, when Tyrod Taylor was injured warming up, and he’s had a terrific season. Herbert’s 28 touchdown passes are the most ever by an NFL rookie. He’s the fourth rookie to surpass 4,000 passing yards, and only he and Patrick Mahomes have topped that number through their first 14 starts. He also has engineered three game-winning touchdown drives in the past three weeks. The Chiefs’ cornerbacks have been strong all season, but their linebackers will be tested by running back Austin Ekeler as a passing target.

Edge: Chargers

When the Chargers run

Ekeler has always been a thorn to the Chiefs. He’s racked up more career rushing yards and receiving yards against the Chiefs than any other team. Somewhat quietly, the Chiefs have done a solid job against the run in the second half of the season. Five of the last six opponents have been held to 90 yards or fewer. The Chiefs have held the edge in rushing yards in those five games. It starts with the interior: Derrick Nnadi, Chris Jones, Mike Pennel and Turk Wharton.

Edge: Chiefs