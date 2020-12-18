Marquee matchup is on: Saints clear Drew Brees to play against Chiefs on Sunday

The Chiefs began the week focused on Saints backup quarterback Taysom Hill.

Now, they’ll have to adjust fire and prepare to face a future Hall of Famer.

Drew Brees, who was designated as return to practice this week, is expected to be activated from injured reserve and start Sunday’s marquee matchup between the Chiefs and Saints, according to multiple reports.

Brees hasn’t played since Nov. 15 when he broke multiple ribs and suffered a lung injury in a game against the San Francisco 49ers. In his place, Hill went 3-1 as New Orleans’ starter.

Earlier this week, Saints coach Sean Payton explained what it would take for Brees to be cleared to face the Chiefs.

Chiefs Extra newsletter Get our roundup of Chiefs coverage, blogs, columns, videos and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It’s pretty simple.” Payton told reporters, per ESPN. “It’s just functionality, strength, throwing without soreness. I mean there’s a process, and last week with the trainers he had one throwing day, then yesterday the same way.

“So it’s really (whether Brees is) asymptomatic, feeling good, strong, and like he can function and be an asset and play well.”

The fact that Brees gets the start sets up a great matchup at quarterback: Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes vs. Brees, one of the longtime greats at the position.

NFL fans and observers were happy to hear of Brees’ return.

Chiefs vs. Saints.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Drew Brees.

Game of the week just got more interesting. https://t.co/U1LL4cNkED — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2020

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Brees vs Mahomes Sunday at 3:25pm — Nader Mirfiq (@Nader723) December 18, 2020

Mahomes vs Brees on Sunday.



Excited? Us? Yes. pic.twitter.com/4gEcH8MuZ9 — Arrowheads Abroad (@KCChiefs_UK) December 18, 2020