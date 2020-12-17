Whether it’s Drew Brees or Hill at QB, Chiefs’ defense braced for stout Saints offense

The Chiefs’ defense has a dilemma ahead of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was designated Wednesday as ready to return to practice from rib and lung injuries, signaling an outside chance he could be ready to come off the NFL’s injured reserve list for this marquee Week 15 showdown.

But if Brees isn’t ready, the Saints have a good Plan B in place: Taysom Hill, who is 3-1 as the starter during Brees’ absence.

Given the uncertainty surrounding which opposing quarterback they could see, the Chiefs are readying for that Plan B.

“I think right now the focus is Taysom Hill,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said Thursday. “We all know what Drew Brees can do. We all know the kind of quarterback he is: a rhythm passer, a guy who wants to get the ball in his playmakers’ hands.

“Whereas I think Taysom, he adds that other factor into it. Obviously, he can tuck the ball and run it.”

The Saints are a different offense without Brees, who owns numerous all-time passing records in his accomplished career. But the versatile Hill has shown he can hurt an opponent on the ground, too, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for four touchdowns over the Saints’ past four games.

He’s also accounted for two interceptions and three lost fumbles in that span.

“No question they’re different,” Spagnuolo said. “I mean, you’re talking about a future Hall of Famer (in Brees) and a guy (Hill) that’s playing really good football that gives us the added threat of running the ball.”

Spagnuolo said his squad’s game-week preparations aren’t all about defending the quarterback.

“Look, we need to defend the scheme,” he said. “They do really well with whoever they put back there. There are a lot of other weapons there beside the guy who gets the ball on the snap.”

Either quarterback will be surrounded by elite-level players, such as two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas, three-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara, two-time Pro Bowl tight end Jared Cook and two-time Pro Bowl receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

“The list goes on and on,” Spagnuolo said. “One of the things you’ve got to do is you’ve got to limit explosive plays, because when you get a team like that, that has all those weapons, easy scores or easy chunk yardage, it makes it really, really tough.

“You’ve got to make them earn it, and yet I say that and they’re really good at methodically working down the field whether it’s Drew or whether Taysom in there.”

The Chiefs defense has ample star power of its own, including Mathieu, an All-Pro safety. With Mathieu leading the charge, KC’s defense has taken opponents’ best shots this fall. Sunday will be no different.

Mathieu said the Chiefs will be ready no matter who’s under center in New Orleans.

“I think if Drew Brees comes out, we’ll be ready,” Mathieu said. “Our antennas will be up. But as long as Taysom is in there, we understand it’s going to be a physical, hard-nosed kind of football game.”